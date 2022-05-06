Menu

Economy

Alberta poultry producers hit hardest as Canadian farmers battle avian flu

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 1:06 pm
A chicken feeds on a hobby farm in Maple Ridge, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A chicken feeds on a hobby farm in Maple Ridge, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2022. CP PHOTO/Richard Lam

Canadian poultry and egg producers have now lost more than 1.7 million farmed birds to a highly contagious strain of avian influenza.

The latest numbers are provided by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which says the tally includes both birds that have died of the virus and birds that have been humanely euthanized to prevent the disease’s spread.

Read more: Avian flu found in 3 more Alberta communities: CFIA

Alberta is the hardest hit province, with 900,000 birds dead and 23 farms affected.

Ontario is the second hardest hit, with 23 affected farms and 425,000 birds dead.

The strain of avian influenza currently affecting chicken and turkey farmers throughout North America can be spread easily by both wild and domestic birds.

Read more: Deadly avian flu wipes out poultry flock at farm in Burton, B.C.

Farmers are being encouraged to keep birds indoors, restrict visitors and ramp up biosecurity measures to help halt the spread.

Click to play video: 'Bird flu outbreak on Canadian farms' Bird flu outbreak on Canadian farms
Bird flu outbreak on Canadian farms
© 2022 The Canadian Press
