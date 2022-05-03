Menu

Canada

Avian flu found in 3 more Alberta communities: CFIA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2022 1:19 pm
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta. View image in full screen
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta. The Canadian Press

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta.

The agency says the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian flu was confirmed Sunday in a small flock in the County of Two Hills.

Read more: Urban hen owners take precautions amid unprecedented spread of avian flu

It was also confirmed in Wainwright and Lethbridge County.

Bird flu was first detected in Alberta poultry flocks last month.

Click to play video: 'Calgary urban hen owners take precautions amid unprecedented spread of avian flu' Calgary urban hen owners take precautions amid unprecedented spread of avian flu
Calgary urban hen owners take precautions amid unprecedented spread of avian flu

The agency has said the avian influenza is not a significant public health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.

It has also said the cases serve as a strong reminder that avian influenza is spreading across the world and that anyone with farm animals must practise good biosecurity habits to protect poultry and prevent disease.

Read more: ‘Devastating’: 16 cases of Avian flu found in Alberta

The most recent bird flu outbreak began last year in Europe and has since spread to the United States and Canada, devastating some commercial farms with its very high mortality rate.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
