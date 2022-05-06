23-year-old man facing weapons, drug charges: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after an eight-month investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) guns and gangs unit.

The investigation, dubbed Project Greyhound, began in September 2021 when police investigated a suspect who was allegedly trafficking firearms and drugs.

An SPS release said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 2500 block of 8th Street East.

During the arrest, the SPS said police found a bag under the driver’s seat that contained a loaded handgun and cash.

A search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Edmund Park in Saskatoon and a home in Marcelin, Sask., led to the seizure of eight rifles, four loaded prohibited firearms (converted flare guns), three loaded handguns and a shotgun, police say.

The SPS said officers also seized thousands of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines, silencers, evidence of gun modifications that included sawed gun barrels and stocks, and miscellaneous gun parts.

Police say other items recovered include crossbows, body armour, a conducted energy weapon and a small amount of cocaine.

Police did not release the name of the man charged.

He is facing multiple charges including trafficking firearms, trafficking cocaine, unauthorized possession of firearms, unsafe storage of firearms, possession of firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

The SPS said the investigation is ongoing.