RCMP lay terrorism charge against Ontario man over alleged links to Atomwaffen neo-Nazi group

A 19-year-old Windsor, Ont., man has been charged with terrorism after he allegedly enlisted to join the far-right Atomwaffen Division.

Seth Bertrand faces a charge of participating in the activity of a terrorist group, the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police alleged he filled out an online application to join Atomwaffen, and “offered his skills and commitment” to the terror group.

It marks one of the few times Canadian authorities have laid terrorism charges related to far-right extremism.

“This is a good example of what extremism experts have been saying for some time, especially around the importance of listing far-right organizations,” said Prof. Amarnath Amarasingam, a Queen’s University terrorism expert.

“Not only does it communicate to Canadians that all kinds of threats are taken seriously, but also restricts a lot of the harmful activity these organizations used to be able to do out in the open, from fundraising to recruitment.”

In its annual report released Friday, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service said “extreme racist” views combined with personal grievances were driving violence.

Last year, the suspect accused of fatally ramming a Muslim family with his truck in London, Ont., was charged with murder/terrorist activity.

In its news release, the RCMP said “an individual committed various hate motivated offences in the Windsor area” between Feb. 12 and May 20, 2021.

As a result of that investigation, the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team found evidence leading to the terrorism allegations.



Atomwaffen was added to Canada’s list of terrorist groups on Feb. 3, 2021.

Also known as the National Socialist Order, Atomwaffen is “an international neo-Nazi terror group,” according to Public Safety Canada.

“The group calls for acts of violence against racial, religious, and ethnic groups, and informants, police, and bureaucrats, to prompt the collapse of society.”

Members receive weapons and hand-to-hand combat training at so-called “hate camps,” the government alleges in its listing.

