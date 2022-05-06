Trent Hills senior loses thousands of dollars in ‘grandparent scam’: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are warning the public after a resident lost thousands of dollars in the so-called “grandparent scam” this week.

On May 3, officers investigated an incident in which a Trent Hills resident reported losing $7,500 in a scam.

The victim reported they had received a phone call from someone claiming to be their grandson. The individual said they required $7,500 in cash for bail money and further indicated if the money wasn’t provided, he would go to jail. A secondary voice claimed to be the grandson’s lawyer and provided instructions to the victim on how to obtain the cash and their home address.

“The victim obtained the cash and was met at her residence by a person pretending to be a bonds man, who then took the cash and left,” OPP said.

The suspect who attended the victim’s address is described as a man approximately 25 to 30 years of age with a slim build and wearing a hat, a face mask, a black jacket and black pants.

He arrived and left the residence driving a black van.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Northumberland OPP at 905-372-5421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP advise the public to avoid falling victim to the scam with the following tips:

Do not provide your home address.

Do not provide any banking or personal information.

Ask for a number to call them back.

Ask for the address of a courthouse or police station they claim the grandchild is being detained.

Phone your local police service and report the incident immediately.

