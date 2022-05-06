Menu

Crime

Trent Hills senior loses thousands of dollars in ‘grandparent scam’: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 11:52 am
Northumberland OPP say another senior has fallen victim to the 'grandparent scam.'.
Northumberland OPP say another senior has fallen victim to the 'grandparent scam.'. File / Getty Images

Northumberland OPP are warning the public after a resident lost thousands of dollars in the so-called “grandparent scam” this week.

On May 3, officers investigated an incident in which a Trent Hills resident reported losing $7,500 in a scam.

The victim reported they had received a phone call from someone claiming to be their grandson. The individual said they required $7,500 in cash for bail money and further indicated if the money wasn’t provided, he would go to jail. A secondary voice claimed to be the grandson’s lawyer and provided instructions to the victim on how to obtain the cash and their home address.

Read more: 19-year-old Ontario woman charged in several ‘grandparent scams’

“The victim obtained the cash and was met at her residence by a person pretending to be a bonds man, who then took the cash and left,” OPP said.

The suspect who attended the victim’s address is described as a man approximately 25 to 30 years of age with a slim build and wearing a hat, a face mask, a black jacket and black pants.

He arrived and left the residence driving a black van.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Northumberland OPP at 905-372-5421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP advise the public to avoid falling victim to the scam with the following tips:

  • Do not provide your home address.
  • Do not provide any banking or personal information.
  • Ask for a number to call them back.
  • Ask for the address of a courthouse or police station they claim the grandchild is being detained.
  • Phone your local police service and report the incident immediately.
Click to play video: 'Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’' Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’
Fraud tagSeniors tagNorthumberland County tagScam tagNorthumberland OPP tagscams tagTrent Hills tagGrandparent scam tagGrandparents Scam tag

