Entertainment

Dave Chappelle attacker charged with 4 misdemeanors after on-stage tackle

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 10:20 am
Click to play video: 'Comedian Dave Chappelle tackled on stage during Los Angeles show' Comedian Dave Chappelle tackled on stage during Los Angeles show
Dave Chappelle was attacked during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles late on May 3, according to videos and eyewitness accounts on social media.

The man accused of attacking American comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl during a Netflix festival Tuesday night has been charged with four misdemeanors.

Though the alleged assailant, Isaiah Lee, 23, was originally charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, prosecutors have now dropped this charge.

Lee will be charged with several misdemeanors including battery and possession of a weapon with intent to assault. Two other misdemeanor charges related to interfering with a live performance (gaining unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer) have also been filed against Lee.

The incident occurred when a man armed with a replica gun attacked Chappelle, 48, on stage while he was finishing his stand-up set at the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.

Several videos were shared online showing the attacker rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle. The comedian fell to the floor as several theatregoers rushed to help.

According to the LAPD, the replica gun that Lee was carrying is able to eject a knife blade “when you discharge it correctly,” but it’s unclear if the weapon was used in the attack.

Chappelle was unharmed and finished his performance after the incident.

Lee was detained by the venue’s security team and taken to the hospital to be treated for “superficial injuries,” the LAPD said. He was attending Chappelle’s show as a member of the audience.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer released a statement saying “this alleged attack has got to have consequences.”

Feuer’s office filed the misdemeanor charges against Lee.

“What should have been an evening of laughter at the Hollywood Bowl this past Tuesday night was suddenly interrupted when suspect Isaiah Lee allegedly charged on to the stage and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle,” Feuer said.

A representative for Chappelle provided a statement about the attack on Thursday.

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” said Carla Sims, Chappelle’s representative, in a statement to CNN. “Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening.”

— With files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie 

