Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Dave Chappelle attacked onstage by man armed with replica gun

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Comedian Dave Chappelle assaulted on stage in Los Angeles' Comedian Dave Chappelle assaulted on stage in Los Angeles
Dave Chappelle was attacked during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, late on May 3, according to videos and eyewitness accounts on social media. This clip shows someone tackling the comedian, who was performing as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival.

A man armed with a replica gun attacked comedian Dave Chappelle on stage Tuesday night while he was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Several videos were shared online showing the attacker rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle. The comedian fell to the floor as several theatregoers rushed to help.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed early Wednesday that they have arrested 23-year-old Isaiah Lee in connection with the attack, as reported by NBC. Lee has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and his bail has been set at US$13,000.

Read more: Johnny Depp trial: Psychologist testifies actor assaulted Amber Heard

According to the LAPD, the replica gun that Lee was armed with can eject a knife blade “when you discharge it correctly,” but it’s unclear if the weapon was used in the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Lee was detained by the venue’s security team and taken to the hospital to be treated for “superficial injuries,” the LAPD said. He was attending Chappelle’s show as a member of the audience.

Chappelle, 48, was unharmed and returned to finish his set after the incident blew over. He joked to the audience that the attacker “was a trans man,” referencing how the comedian’s recent comments about gender identity have caused outrage in the transgender community. (The gender identity of the attacker has not been verified.)

No official motive has been established for the attack.

Read more: Kailia Posey, child star of ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ and GIF icon, dead at 16

The incident happened just as Chappelle was closing his set, which was part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. He was in the midst of thanking earlier performers Chris Rock, Leslie Jones and Jon Stewart when Lee rushed the stage.

Rock was at the centre of his own on-stage attack when Will Smith famously slapped him at the 2022 Oscars for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

According to ABC reporter Stephanie Wash, Rock joined Chappelle on stage after Tuesday’s incident and joked, “Was that Will Smith?”

Story continues below advertisement

Another journalist, Sharon Carpenter, initially thought that the attack was pre-planned.

Trending Stories

“He fell backwards onto his back, with his arms and legs up in the air. He was obviously in shock. We were all in shock. And I thought for a moment: ‘OK, is this a prank?’ because they had made some Will Smith jokes,” Carpenter said.

After the attack, Carpenter said that Chappelle tried to continue with the set, “but he was also pissed off about it … What was crazy too is that earlier in the night he made a joke about: ‘Oh, I heard people are getting slapped around here.’”

Story continues below advertisement

Buzzfeed reporter Brianna Sacks mentioned that Chappelle had spoken that night about how he increased his security team in the wake of backlash against jokes he’s made about the transgender community.

When Chappelle’s 2021 Netflix special The Closer was released, a number of the streaming company’s employees staged a walkout to protest, calling Chappelle’s jokes transphobic. Chappelle supported J.K. Rowling during the special, agreeing with her that “gender is a fact.”

Read more: J.K. Rowling killed off in book by trans author, prompting online debate

While biological sex can impact one’s gender, many people do not identify within the gender binary of male and female, including transgender, non-binary, gender-queer and gender-fluid people.

The Hollywood Bowl said on its website that Tuesday’s show was meant to be a “phone-free experience,” with audience members being required to secure their phones in special pouches. One person who shared a video of the attack said they used a “forgotten” second phone.

Chappelle has not yet commented publicly on the attack.

A spokesperson for the Hollywood Bowl said they have launched an investigation into the incident.

Click to play video: 'Dave Chappelle coming to Toronto amid Netflix controversy' Dave Chappelle coming to Toronto amid Netflix controversy
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Netflix tagLAPD tagReplica Gun tagDave Chappelle tagdave chappelle attack tagdave chappelle attack video tagdave chappelle attacked tagdave chappelle attacked on stage tagdave chappelle attacked on stage with replica gun tagdave chappelle video tagisaiah lee tagman arrested after attacking dave chappelle tagnetflix comedy special tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers