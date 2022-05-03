Kailia Posey, child star of ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ and GIF icon, dead at 16

Send this page to someone via email

Kailia Posey, one of the child stars of Toddlers & Tiaras, has died. She was 16 years old.

Marcy Posey Gatterman, Posey’s mom, confirmed the death on Facebook.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone,” she wrote, alongside a photo of a grown-up Posey attending prom.

“Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Gatterman did not share the details of her daughter’s death.

Posey was one of the children featured on the TLC reality show, which followed families whose children competed in beauty pageants.

Posey continued on the pageant circuit as she grew up, sharing photos of her recent wins on her Instagram page.

In January she announced that she was participating in Miss Washington Teen USA.

She also dabbled in body contortionism — a talent she showcased on Toddlers & Tiaras — and recently shared video of her shooting a bow and arrow with her feet while in a handstand.

A scene from one of the Toddlers & Tiaras episodes – in which a five-year-old Posey grins – has become one of the most popular GIFs on the internet and is frequently used, to this day.

Fans and friends are sharing their memories and condolences on her Instagram accounts.

“Can’t even believe this has happened. I’m praying for you guys to get through this. She always was so kind to all of us,” commented America’s Got Talent competitor Kadan Bart Rockett.

“Oh sweet Kailia my heart absolutely breaks for you. I will always remember you as the little feisty pageant girl that always made everyone laugh,” wrote another fan.