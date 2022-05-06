Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 6

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Bowmanville: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m., 1800 Bowmanville Ave.

Delivers remarks to Ontario’s Big City Mayors. No time or location given

Oshawa and Durham Region: Makes campaign stops and door knocks. No time or location given

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Burlington: Announces a housing affordability plan. 9:15 a.m. Front Driveway of 692 Powell Ct.

Meets with Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus, 10:10 a.m. No location given

Burlington: Visits Nickel Brook Brewing Co. 11 a.m, 864 Drury Ln.

Brampton: Announces plan to expand local health care services. 2 p.m., Outside Brampton Hospital, North side of Bovaird Drive East between Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Bramalea Road

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Kitchener: Announces education platform. 8:45 a.m., Fischer Park, 47 Fischer-Hallman Road

Virtual: Speaks to Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus, 10:30 a.m.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Virtual: Speaks with Ontario’s Big City Mayors. 8:30 a.m.

London: Makes “major” announcement on climate and jobs. 11 a.m., White Hills Animal Hospital 2111 Aldersbrook Road

London: Tour of solar installation. 11:30 a.m. White Hills Animal Hospital 2111 Aldersbrook Road

London: Canvassing. 12 p.m., exact location TBC

Caledon: Speaks at Stop the 413 rally. 5:15 p.m., Intersection of Hwy 10 and Olde Base Line Road