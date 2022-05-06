Menu

Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 6

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 6:43 am
Ontario party leaders. From left to right: PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner. View image in full screen
Ontario party leaders. From left to right: PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner. Global News via Canadian Press images

TORONTO — Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Bowmanville: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m., 1800 Bowmanville Ave.

Delivers remarks to Ontario’s Big City Mayors. No time or location given

Oshawa and Durham Region: Makes campaign stops and door knocks. No time or location given

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Burlington: Announces a housing affordability plan. 9:15 a.m. Front Driveway of 692 Powell Ct.

Meets with Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus, 10:10 a.m. No location given

Burlington: Visits Nickel Brook Brewing Co. 11 a.m, 864 Drury Ln.

Brampton: Announces plan to expand local health care services. 2 p.m., Outside Brampton Hospital, North side of Bovaird Drive East between Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Bramalea Road

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Kitchener: Announces education platform. 8:45 a.m., Fischer Park, 47 Fischer-Hallman Road

Virtual: Speaks to Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus, 10:30 a.m.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Virtual: Speaks with Ontario’s Big City Mayors. 8:30 a.m.

London: Makes “major” announcement on climate and jobs. 11 a.m., White Hills Animal Hospital 2111 Aldersbrook Road

London: Tour of solar installation. 11:30 a.m. White Hills Animal Hospital 2111 Aldersbrook Road

London: Canvassing. 12 p.m., exact location TBC

Caledon: Speaks at Stop the 413 rally. 5:15 p.m., Intersection of Hwy 10 and Olde Base Line Road

© 2022 The Canadian Press
