Transit police seek man accused of random attack on teen riding Surrey bus

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have released video of a suspect accused of an unprovoked attack on a teen riding a transit bus in Surrey last month.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on April 1 on a route 335 bus headed to Netwon Exchange.

Police say the suspect boarded the bus and made his way to the back, where he sat near the 17-year-old victim.

According to police the man became increasingly agitated, before standing up and blocking the girl in her seat.

“Then, without any provocation, he allegedly punched her in the head several times, causing her glasses to fly off her face,” police said in a media release.

“Despite the teen’s attempts to defend herself, when she bent over to pick up her glasses the suspect allegedly used his knee to strike her in the head.”

Police say the man got off the bus at 152 Street and 84 Avenue.

The victim did not suffer any serious physical injuries.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, about five-foot-eight with a medium build and a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a long black winter jacket, light blue jeans and black runners with Velcro closures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact transit police by phone at 604.515.8300 or by text at 87.77.77.