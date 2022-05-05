Menu

Canada

RCMP turning to public to find missing woman who flew from Sask. to B.C.

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 7:57 pm
Laura Huebner was last seen on April 24 in B.C. after arriving from Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Laura Huebner was last seen on April 24 in B.C. after arriving from Saskatchewan. Nanaimo RCMP / Supplied Photo

Nanaimo, B.C. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a 45-year-old woman who flew from Saskatchewan to Victoria on April 24.

According to RCMP, Laura Huebner was last seen arriving at Victoria International Airport. It’s believed she travelled to Nanaimo later, arriving on or about the same day. April 24.

Since then, police say there have been no confirmed sightings of her.

RCMP say her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Huebner is described as five-foot-eight in height, 140 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white jacket, white hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on where Huebner is, is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line 250-754-2345, and quote file #2022-14432.

