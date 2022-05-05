SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: British Columbians hospitalized with the virus drops slightly

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 7:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Minister Adrian Dix on surgical renewal strategy' Health Minister Adrian Dix on surgical renewal strategy
At a press conference Wednesday morning, Adrian Dix explained the province's strategy to reschedule surgeries postponed due to the latest COVID waves and extreme weather events. Reporter Richard Zussman was in attendance.

British Columbia is reporting a decrease in COVID-19-related hospital admissions for the first time since April 7 when the move was made to weekly reports.

As of May 5, there are 550 people in hospitals with COVID. That is a decrease of 20 since last Thursday.

In addition, the number of people in intensive care has also dropped from 47 to 39.

Looking at the weekly data provided by the province, from April 24 to 30, hospital admissions dropped in all except one of the health authorities.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported in total a decrease of 43 people entering hospitals compared to the week of April 17 to 23.

In the Fraser Health region, the number dropped from 175 to 157, in the Interior Health region, the number dropped from 75 to 55, in the Northern Health region, the number dropped from 24 to 20 and in the Vancouver Island region, the number dropped from 69 to 53.

Story continues below advertisement

However, admissions in the Northern Health region rose from 75 to 90.

These numbers are accurate as of April 30 as British Columbia’s new weekly data reporting regime provides information on hospital admissions, though with a one-week delay.

The BCCDC says the hospital admissions figures are expected to rise as it collects more data.

Click to play video: 'Study suggests new unvaccinated COVID-19 risk' Study suggests new unvaccinated COVID-19 risk
Study suggests new unvaccinated COVID-19 risk – Apr 25, 2022

Read more: COVID-19: Cases in B.C. hospitals climb 85, cases in ICU up 9 over last week

Story continues below advertisement

There was a slight rise in new cases of COVID in the province between the two weeks, increasing from 2,269 total to 2,283.

Trending Stories

The highest number of cases remains in the Fraser Health region at 867, with the lowest number of cases being in the Northern Health region at 128. However, that is also the same region where hospitalizations rose during the week.

Officials also recorded 50 fatalities over the last week.

However, B.C. is now reporting the deaths of anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 over the last month, which officials acknowledge will overestimate fatalities.

Since the start of the pandemic, British Columbia has reported a total of 365,577 cases and 3,226 deaths.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc covid tagBC COVID latest tagbc covid deaths tagB.C. Centre for Disease Control tagBC hospitalizations tagBC hospitalizations COVID tagBC COVID April 2022 tagBC COVID weekly report tagBC COVID-19 weekly report tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers