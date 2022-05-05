Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Winnipeg’s cultural festival Folklorama is back with some help from the province.

The Manitoba government announced it’s providing $400,000 toward this year’s festivities to offset some costs.

Read more: Russian Pavilion bowing out of Folklorama in support of Ukrainians

A quarter of the funds will go toward reduced Monday and Tuesday ticket prices, while the rest will support participating pavilions.

“One of our province’s greatest strengths is its rich cultural diversity, an asset so wonderfully showcased at this popular, family-friendly annual event,” said Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes.

“We are proud to support the pavilions of Folklorama and supplement admission fees to ensure as many Manitobans and visitors as possible can enjoy the unique opportunity to experience this memorable, miniature world tour.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite having suffered some setbacks due to the pandemic, Folklorama executive director Teresa Cotroneo says she has every confidence the festival will bounce back.

Read more: Folklorama set to celebrate 50 years of multicultural entertainment

“The funds made in a pavilion during the festival stay in that community and are often the largest fundraising opportunity in a year for those organizations,” she said. “Thanks to the Manitoba government’s support, Folklorama pavilions will have a hand-up in their ability to restart programs that may have been paused due to the pandemic and ensure our rich ethno-cultural history is preserved into the future.”

Folklorama begins July 31 and runs until Aug. 13.

4:18 Hinode Taiko performing in Folklorama Fusion Hinode Taiko performing in Folklorama Fusion – Aug 6, 2021