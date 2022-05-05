Menu

Crime

Grenville OPP officer charged with impaired driving

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 3:43 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Global News file

OPP in Grenville County have charged one of their own.

May 1, police responded to a single vehicle collision at Rock and McGovern Roads in North Grenville.

An approved screening device was used, and the driver was charged and brought back to the detachment.

Police say they charged Const. Joshua Bouchard of the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police with two counts of impaired driving.

Bouchard has been suspended with pay according to the Ontario Police Services Act.

