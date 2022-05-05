Grenville OPP officer charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP in Grenville County have charged one of their own.

May 1, police responded to a single vehicle collision at Rock and McGovern Roads in North Grenville.

Read more: Centre 70 proposed as summer location for sleeping cabin program

An approved screening device was used, and the driver was charged and brought back to the detachment.

Police say they charged Const. Joshua Bouchard of the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police with two counts of impaired driving.

Bouchard has been suspended with pay according to the Ontario Police Services Act.

1:59 Gananoque’s Zack Pelehos selected 2nd overall to the Ottawa Redblacks in Canadian Football League Draft Gananoque’s Zack Pelehos selected 2nd overall to the Ottawa Redblacks in Canadian Football League Draft