Crime

Curtis Sagmoen released on bail again

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 4:09 pm
FILE. Curtis Sagmoen was released on bail Wednesday.
FILE. Curtis Sagmoen was released on bail Wednesday. SUBMITTED/RCMP

Curtis Sagmoen has been released on bail again.

The North Okanagan man was granted bail on Wednesday after being picked up by police on April 28 for breaching conditions of his probation. Those conditions were imposed in the wake of a 2019 conviction for pointing a firearm at a sex trade worker.

READ MORE: Court rejects Sagmoen appeal of 2017 assault conviction

It was the second time he was caught breaching his probation in only a matter of days.

On April 26, the day after a charge of assaulting a police officer stayed by the crown, he was arrested and charged with three breaches of probation.

Click to play video: 'New information prompts public warning from RCMP for sex trade workers to avoid a rural property near Salmon Arm' New information prompts public warning from RCMP for sex trade workers to avoid a rural property near Salmon Arm
New information prompts public warning from RCMP for sex trade workers to avoid a rural property near Salmon Arm – Apr 12, 2022

He was later released from custody and then picked up again when caught breaching his probation. He remained in custody from April 28 until Wednesday, May 3, for that. The details of the breach are under a publication ban that was imposed during the latest bail hearing.

Sagmoen’s legal issues have generated a lot of public attention since the remains of a missing teen, 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, were found on Sagmoen’s family farm in 2017.

Read more: Cash, gold and ‘smorgasbord of drugs’ seized: RCMP

No one has been charged in connection with her death.

The North Okanagan man has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence, in cases where the victims were sex trade workers.

In recent weeks, police issued a warning to sex trade workers to avoid the farm where Sagmoen lives.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North Okanagan tagBail tagBail Hearing tagCurtis Sagmoen tagsex workers tagTraci Genereaux tagBreach of Conditions tag

