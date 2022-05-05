Curtis Sagmoen released on bail again

Send this page to someone via email

Curtis Sagmoen has been released on bail again.

The North Okanagan man was granted bail on Wednesday after being picked up by police on April 28 for breaching conditions of his probation. Those conditions were imposed in the wake of a 2019 conviction for pointing a firearm at a sex trade worker.

READ MORE: Court rejects Sagmoen appeal of 2017 assault conviction

It was the second time he was caught breaching his probation in only a matter of days.

On April 26, the day after a charge of assaulting a police officer stayed by the crown, he was arrested and charged with three breaches of probation.

1:59 New information prompts public warning from RCMP for sex trade workers to avoid a rural property near Salmon Arm New information prompts public warning from RCMP for sex trade workers to avoid a rural property near Salmon Arm – Apr 12, 2022

He was later released from custody and then picked up again when caught breaching his probation. He remained in custody from April 28 until Wednesday, May 3, for that. The details of the breach are under a publication ban that was imposed during the latest bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Sagmoen’s legal issues have generated a lot of public attention since the remains of a missing teen, 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, were found on Sagmoen’s family farm in 2017.

No one has been charged in connection with her death.

The North Okanagan man has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence, in cases where the victims were sex trade workers.

In recent weeks, police issued a warning to sex trade workers to avoid the farm where Sagmoen lives.