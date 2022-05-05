Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Train derails in southwestern New Brunswick, 10 cars go off the tracks

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 9:44 am
Nobody was injured after a train derailed in Harvey Station, N.B., early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Nobody was injured after a train derailed in Harvey Station, N.B., early Thursday morning. Silas Brown/Global News

Officials say nobody was injured after a New Brunswick Southern Railway train derailed in a village in the southwestern part of the province early Thursday morning.

Ten train cars ended up off the tracks. The derailment forced the closure of Route 3 in Harvey Station, according to the New Brunswick RCMP. The road is expected to reopen later this morning.

Jerrad Swan, the chief of the Harvey Fire Department, said firefighters responded to the incident near Cedar Lane around 5 a.m. after “somebody heard a loud noise.”

Read more: New Brunswick driver dead after collision with dump truck

Nobody was injured, Swan said.

Anne McInerney, vice-president of communications for J.D. Irving Ltd., which owns NB Southern Railway, said the cause of the derailment is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the incident was reported to New Brunswick’s Department of Transportation, which will carry out an investigation.

“Of course, we’ll conduct our own investigation,” she added.

Trending Stories
All but one of the derailed train cars were empty, according to J.D. Irving Ltd. View image in full screen
All but one of the derailed train cars were empty, according to J.D. Irving Ltd. Silas Brown/Global News

McInerney said crews from New Brunswick Southern Railway were on scene Thursday morning.

Nine of the 10 cars that were derailed were empty, she said. The tenth was carrying a powdered catalyst, which leaked “a little bit,” said McInerney, but “is non-hazardous.”

“There is some leaking there, but the appropriate people are all engaged,” she said.

Global News has reached out to the Department of Transportation for comment.

Click to play video: 'Investigation into CN train derailment in Manitoba finds repair error played a role' Investigation into CN train derailment in Manitoba finds repair error played a role
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagTrain Derailment tagDerailment tagJ.D. Irving tagJ.D. Irving Ltd tagnb southern railway tagnew brunswick train tagnew brunswick train derailment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers