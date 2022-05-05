Train derails in southwestern New Brunswick, 10 cars go off the tracks

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say nobody was injured after a New Brunswick Southern Railway train derailed in a village in the southwestern part of the province early Thursday morning.

Ten train cars ended up off the tracks. The derailment forced the closure of Route 3 in Harvey Station, according to the New Brunswick RCMP. The road is expected to reopen later this morning.

Jerrad Swan, the chief of the Harvey Fire Department, said firefighters responded to the incident near Cedar Lane around 5 a.m. after “somebody heard a loud noise.”

Nobody was injured, Swan said.

Anne McInerney, vice-president of communications for J.D. Irving Ltd., which owns NB Southern Railway, said the cause of the derailment is unknown.

She said the incident was reported to New Brunswick’s Department of Transportation, which will carry out an investigation.

“Of course, we’ll conduct our own investigation,” she added.

All but one of the derailed train cars were empty, according to J.D. Irving Ltd.

McInerney said crews from New Brunswick Southern Railway were on scene Thursday morning.

Nine of the 10 cars that were derailed were empty, she said. The tenth was carrying a powdered catalyst, which leaked “a little bit,” said McInerney, but “is non-hazardous.”

“There is some leaking there, but the appropriate people are all engaged,” she said.

Global News has reached out to the Department of Transportation for comment.

