Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick driver dead after collision with dump truck

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 11:47 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 4' Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 4
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

RCMP say a 59-year-old man has died after a crash involving an SUV and a dump truck in Long Creek, N.B.

The incident occurred just before 11:50 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 10, police said.

According to the release, police believe the 59-year-old man, the driver of the SUV, attempted to pass a vehicle and collided with a dump truck going in the opposite direction.

Trending Stories

Read more: Overdose calls up 30% so far in 2022, says one N.B. police force

The SUV driver from Rogersville, N.B. died at the scene, and was the only person inside the vehicle.

Police said the dump truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said, and an autopsy will be scheduled.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagCar crash tagNew Brunswick RCMP tagHighway 10 crash tagRCMP news tagLong Creek crash tagNew Brunswick driver dead tagRogersville man dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers