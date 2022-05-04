New Brunswick driver dead after collision with dump truck

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 59-year-old man has died after a crash involving an SUV and a dump truck in Long Creek, N.B.

The incident occurred just before 11:50 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 10, police said.

According to the release, police believe the 59-year-old man, the driver of the SUV, attempted to pass a vehicle and collided with a dump truck going in the opposite direction.

The SUV driver from Rogersville, N.B. died at the scene, and was the only person inside the vehicle.

Police said the dump truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said, and an autopsy will be scheduled.

Advertisement