Overdose calls up 30% so far in 2022, says one N.B. police force

A police force in New Brunswick says calls regarding drug overdoses are becoming more frequent.

In the first four months of 2022, Saint John police have received about 30 per cent more medical assistance calls for drug overdoses compared with the same period in 2021.

“In the last week, there has been a noticeable increase,” read a Wednesday morning release.

Between April 23 and 30, there were 18 calls for drug overdoses in the city. At least eight of those involved what police believe to be fentanyl.

The prior week had six similar calls, police said.

“We all recognize that homelessness, poverty, mental health and substance dependency are significant issues in our community,” police said.

“They are complex social issues that require solutions from many stakeholders, not just the police.”

Chief Robert Bruce has created a “Community Action Group” to discuss the issue with stakeholders and government officials in May.