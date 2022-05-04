Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Edmonton strip mall tenants disappointed with ‘super bad’ timing of redevelopment

By Emily Mertz & Dan Grummett Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 8:26 pm
Strathearn Centre Edmonton View image in full screen
Strathearn Centre in Edmonton. May 4, 2022. Global News

Some customers and tenants of a decades-old strip mall in central Edmonton are processing the news that they’ll have to leave as the property is being redeveloped.

Last week, more than 15 businesses that rent space in Strathearn Centre on month-to-month leases were given written notice to vacate by Oct. 31.

The developer, Nearctic Property Group and Rockwell Investments, has been planning to redevelop the 24-acre property for years but encountered several delays.

Read more: Edmonton city council puts Strathearn Heights redevelopment on hold for more negotiation

The owner of Juniper Cafe, which has operated out of Strathearn Centre since 2015, said he knew the project could happen someday.

“It was: ‘We’re going do it next spring, next fall, next year, next spring, next fall,'” Kenny Dario said. “Truthfully, we didn’t think it was ever coming.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'LRT construction frustrates some Strathearn residents' LRT construction frustrates some Strathearn residents

After surviving LRT construction and the pandemic, Dario said more than six months’ warning to move out would have been nice.

Trending Stories

“We’re shocked. We’re devastated really, in the sense that the timing is super bad,” Dario said.

“Not to squash their dreams, their ambitions, but a little bit of more time would’ve helped all these businesses in here.

“Had I known this was coming a year ago, I wouldn’t be so devastated, but in six months, there’s no way I can pay off my financial debt,” he added. “No way.”

Read more: Main-street development in Strathearn Heights back before Edmonton councillors

The strip mall is also home to an appliance store, a laundromat and a fish shop.

Story continues below advertisement

“The reason I moved here is because of that convenience store,” Strathearn resident Kelly Jeffrey said.

Another customer, Sonja Rhem, is saddened by the news.

“Because I think it’s very important to the city to have these little neighbourhood restaurants… or all the little businesses in here.”

The new development, Strathearn Heights, is projected to be 100,000 square feet of retail space and 2,000 residential units.

Nearctic Property Group did not respond to Global News’ requests for comment.

Strathearn Heights View image in full screen
Concept art for Strathearn Heights development in Edmonton.
Strathearn Heights View image in full screen
Concept art for Strathearn Heights development in Edmonton.

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton restaurants tagEdmonton business tagEdmonton development tagstrip mall tagStrathearn tagJuniper Cafe tagEdmonton Redevelopment tagStrathearn Heights tagNearctic Property Group tagRockwell Investments tagStrathearn Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers