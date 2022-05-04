Menu

Crime

Stratford police investigating road sign thefts in Perth South

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 4, 2022 4:58 pm
Winnipeg road work file View image in full screen
The stolen property included road warning signs, speed limit signs and road name signs, according to Stratford police. Shane Gibson / Global News

Stratford police are appealing to the publicfor information related to numerous road sign thefts in the Municipality of Perth South.

Police say the thefts took place in various parts of Perth South on April 22 and April 23, as well as on April 30 and May 1. However, it is unknown exactly when the thefts occurred.

On Monday, a municipal employee from Perth South alerted police to the thefts. The stolen property includes road warning signs, speed limit signs and road name signs.

In a media release shared on Wednesday, police said these thefts pose a serious safety risk to drivers.

“Many of these signs are in place to alert drivers of various hazards on and off the roadway and provide direction to drivers to help them avoid these hazards and maintain road safety,” police said.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford police at 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

