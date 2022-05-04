Menu

Comments

Crime

Kelowna piano teacher focus of RCMP sexual assault investigation

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 3:33 pm
Kelowna Law Courts. View image in full screen
Kelowna Law Courts. Global News

A 54-year-old Kelowna piano teacher has been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault relating to allegations from a child he taught over an eight-month period in 2021.

The charges were approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service in April, following an investigation that began Feb. 17, 2021. On Wednesday, Mounties released the teacher’s name and asked for any other potential victims in the community to come forward.

According to the press release, Neil Nein-Nein Wong, 54,  offered private piano lessons in his home.

Parents would contact him through an email address and then later by phone to arrange the lessons, some being in person and others online, RCMP said. The total number of students remains unknown at this time.”

“We are asking families who have received piano lessons from Neil Wong to contact the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit at 778-940-2240 and quote file number 2022-9344,” Cpl. Tim Russell said in a press release.

“The Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit is an embedded partner at the Child Advocacy Center (that) co-ordinates multifaceted investigations and is dedicated to supporting children and families in our community.”

 

