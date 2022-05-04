Menu

Economy

Manitoba to boast Canada’s lowest minimum wage when rate increases in Saskatchewan

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 2:59 pm
Experts believe minimum wage in Saskatchewan is not high enough. View image in full screen
Experts believe minimum wage in Saskatchewan is not high enough. File Photo/ Global News

Manitoba is set to have the lowest minimum wage in Canada this fall.

Saskatchewan has announced it will raise its minimum to $13 an hour in October, and to $15 an hour two years later.

Manitoba raises its wage according to inflation, and has said it will increase in October to $12.35 an hour from $11.95.

Click to play video: 'Minimum wage vs. living wage' Minimum wage vs. living wage
Minimum wage vs. living wage – Jul 27, 2020

The Manitoba Federation of Labour says having the lowest minimum wage in Canada will be embarrassing and leave many workers in poverty.

“Working families are concerned about rising costs at the grocery store and the gas pumps, and these increased costs hit low-wage workers particularly hard,” said federation president Kevin Rebeck in a release.

“We think Manitoba workers are worth more than dead-last in the country.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
