Politics

Ex Alberta UCP staffer to ask court to make Kenney testify in wrongful dismissal lawsuit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 2:36 pm
File: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Calgary on Friday, March 25, 2022. View image in full screen
A former senior Alberta government staffer suing Premier Jason Kenney’s office for what she alleges was wrongful dismissal will be seeking a court order to compel Kenney to testify in the lawsuit.

Ariella Kimmel’s lawyer says she will also file a motion to obtain the results of a third-party review — prompted by Kimmel’s complaints — of government human resources policies.

The lawsuit is moving into the testimony phase, and Kimmel’s lawyer says the premier’s office has refused to make him available to speak.

Click to play video: 'Why all Albertans should be paying attention to the UCP leadership review' Why all Albertans should be paying attention to the UCP leadership review
Why all Albertans should be paying attention to the UCP leadership review – Apr 10, 2022

Kimmel’s lawsuit, filed last fall, alleges she was harassed and ultimately fired after raising concerns about what she saw as the sexual harassment of another employee.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier’s office, in a statement of defence, has said Kimmel was released for unprofessional workplace behaviour that had nothing to do with her allegations.

None of the allegations on either side has been proven in court.

Click to play video: '‘The rhetoric was over the top’: Political scientist Duane Bratt on Kenney’s speech to UCP members' ‘The rhetoric was over the top’: Political scientist Duane Bratt on Kenney’s speech to UCP members
‘The rhetoric was over the top’: Political scientist Duane Bratt on Kenney’s speech to UCP members – Apr 9, 2022
Alberta politics tagJason Kenney tagUCP tagLawsuit tagAlberta premier tagWrongful Dismissal tagAriella Kimmel tagUnited Cosnervative Party tag

