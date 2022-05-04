Menu

Features

Global Calgary nominated for 5 RTDNA Awards

By Staff Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 2:06 pm
Global Calgary has been nominated for five Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region. View image in full screen
Global Calgary has been nominated for five Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region. RTDNA logo

Global Calgary has been nominated for five Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.

Prairie region winners will be announced on May 24.

Below are the five nominations that Global Calgary received.

Audio category

Best Podcast

Multiplatform category

Enterprise

Excellence in Innovation

Video category

Breaking News (Large Market)

Feature News (Large Market)

