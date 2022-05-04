Global Calgary nominated for 5 RTDNA Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Global Calgary has been nominated for five Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.

Prairie region winners will be announced on May 24.

Below are the five nominations that Global Calgary received.

Audio category

Best Podcast

Multiplatform category

Enterprise

Excellence in Innovation

Video category

Breaking News (Large Market)

Feature News (Large Market)