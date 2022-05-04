Global Calgary nominated for 5 RTDNA Awards

Global Calgary has been nominated for five Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.
The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.
Prairie region winners will be announced on May 24.
Below are the five nominations that Global Calgary received.
Audio category
Best Podcast
Trending Stories
Multiplatform category
Enterprise
Excellence in Innovation
Video category
Breaking News (Large Market)
Feature News (Large Market)
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments