Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged with provincial offence after oil spill in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 11:30 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say a Toronto man is facing a provincial Highway Traffic Act charge after a collision that caused lanes to be closed on one of Cambridge’s busiest streets on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Hespeler Road between Langs Drive and Bishop Street just before 2 p.m. to respond to the collision.

Read more: More than 2 dozen utility box access panels go missing in Cambridge: police

Police say a tractor-trailer was northbound on Hespeler Road when it attempted to merge lanes and collided with another truck that was headed in the same direction.

Trending Stories

The tractor-trailer was carrying a load of fuel with the tank being punctured as a result of the crash, police say.

Read more: Brampton man charged in Cambridge human trafficking investigation: police

Story continues below advertisement

Two northbound lanes on Hespeler Road were closed as officers investigated and staff from the Ministry of Environment, Waterloo Region and city cleaned up the spill.

A 30-year-old man from Toronto is facing a charge of not changing lanes safely.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagHespeler road cambridge tagLangs Drive Cambridge tagBishop Street Cambridge tagCambridge oil spill tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers