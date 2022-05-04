Toronto man charged with provincial offence after oil spill in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a Toronto man is facing a provincial Highway Traffic Act charge after a collision that caused lanes to be closed on one of Cambridge’s busiest streets on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Hespeler Road between Langs Drive and Bishop Street just before 2 p.m. to respond to the collision.

Police say a tractor-trailer was northbound on Hespeler Road when it attempted to merge lanes and collided with another truck that was headed in the same direction.

The tractor-trailer was carrying a load of fuel with the tank being punctured as a result of the crash, police say.

Two northbound lanes on Hespeler Road were closed as officers investigated and staff from the Ministry of Environment, Waterloo Region and city cleaned up the spill.

A 30-year-old man from Toronto is facing a charge of not changing lanes safely.