‘It’s more than any of us can handle’: B.C. family offers reward for information about missing man

A Langley B.C., father is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about his missing son.

Devon Goodrick was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 25, near 192 Street and 28 Avenue, and was reported missing two days later.

The 26-year-old has not been seen since.

“This has been a real tough time for the community that knows and loves Devon and we need some closure,” his father Nicholas Goodrick said.

“It’s more than any of us can handle.”

Devon’s last contact with his family was via a Snapchat message on the evening of Sept. 24, which showed him in a vehicle with three other people.

“I would like to rely upon people that know these people that are out in the community that can’t be named and have them come forward and give information that could open this up so that the family can start to get closure in ways,” Nicholas said.

“We’ve had enough and we have to keep pushing to get our family member back home.”

He said they have been told people have information about these people from his son’s past but they are not bringing any information forward.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case but it remains unsolved at this time.

In a previous statement, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it could not comment on the case, but that the investigation remained “active and ongoing.

“We need the community to really focus on and know that Devon Goodrick… he was no member of society that was kicking in doors and being a gang member. He was a targeted member of society and he had my heart,” Nicholas added.

“My life ever since Sept. 25 has been a rollercoaster,” he said. “Like I’m on a hamster wheel. I’ve got depression, I’ve got trauma, I’ve got anxiety, I’ve got anger, I’ve got help from my family, my community of friends, I’ve been helped by the psychologist and my doctor to help in any way they can to help my sleep disorders and my depression.”

He said every day is torture and the family needs help to solve this case.

Anyone with information about Devon Goodrick’s disappearance is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To inquire about the reward, Nicholas said to call 778-835-4890.