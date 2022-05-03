Menu

Comments

Crime

Meth, crack seized in Winnipeg drug raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 4:42 pm
Two people are charged following a drug raid at a home on Battery Street in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Two people are charged following a drug raid at a home on Battery Street in Winnipeg. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A man and a woman have been charged after police say they found meth, crack, and a sawed-off shotgun during a raid at a Winnipeg home.

Officers raided the home in the 200 block of Battery Street, in the Burrows Central neighbourhood, in connection with a drug investigation Sunday.

Two people were arrested and police say they found more than $20,000 worth of drugs during a search of the house.

They say the seizure includes 340 grams of meth, 188 grams of crack and cocaine, a small amount of fentanyl and Tylenol 3s, along with packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia.

A sawed-off 12-guage shotgun with ammo was also found, police said in a media release Tuesday.

A 39-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman are each facing a number of drug and weapons charges. Both remain in police custody.

