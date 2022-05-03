Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after threats uttered during nightly prayer service at Toronto Mosque: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 1:44 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say a Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection with a threat investigation at a Mosque.

In a press release, Toronto police said the incident took place on April 15 at 11 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Officers said a man entered a Mosque during nightly prayer and made “violent threats” towards individuals.

Trending Stories

Police said the man fled the Mosque at the end of the service.

Read more: Man arrested after assault reported at Mississauga mosque: police

On April 17, 50-year-old Intaqab Alaam, from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagUttering Threats tagTPS tagKennedy Road tagEglinton Avenue East tagmosque threats tagthreatening investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers