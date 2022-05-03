Man charged after threats uttered during nightly prayer service at Toronto Mosque: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection with a threat investigation at a Mosque.

In a press release, Toronto police said the incident took place on April 15 at 11 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Officers said a man entered a Mosque during nightly prayer and made “violent threats” towards individuals.

Police said the man fled the Mosque at the end of the service.

On April 17, 50-year-old Intaqab Alaam, from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with uttering threats.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.