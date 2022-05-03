5 people charged in ongoing ‘liquor theft investigation,’ York police say

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have been charged in connection with an ongoing “liquor theft investigation,” York Regional Police say.

Police said in a news release that on Friday, officers were called to an LCBO store in the area of First Commerce Drive and State Farm Way in Aurora for a theft in progress.

Responding officers located a suspect vehicle that had five people inside, police said.

They were placed under arrest and $6,000 worth of merchandise was allegedly located inside the vehicle.

Police said they believe the suspects might have been involved in additional thefts from LCBOs across the GTA and are appealing for anyone with information to contact investigators.

“Officers continue to work closely with LCBO staff to prevent thefts and other criminal acts and to identify the individuals responsible for these incidents,” the release said.

“Excellent quality video surveillance greatly aids in identifying these suspects. While LCBO employees are trained not to physically intervene in a theft, as this can put customers and employees at risk, they contact police once a theft has occurred, allowing York Regional Police to respond to and thoroughly investigate these incidents.”

Terra Pilon, 39, Sule McClymont, 44, Samuel Davis, 61, Trevel Provo, 44, and Keith Chatterton, 59, have each been charged.