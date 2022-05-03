Menu

Health

Quebec reports 27 more COVID-19 deaths, 25 patient rise in hospitalizations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2022 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'Sixth wave of COVID appears to be plateauing in Canada' Sixth wave of COVID appears to be plateauing in Canada
Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch provides his input of the COVID-19 situation in Canada. He explains the status of the pandemic, Moderna’s plans for vaccines for kids and the sub variants found in the US.

Quebec is reporting a 25-patient increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and 27 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department says 2,195 people are in hospital with the disease, after 141 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 116 were discharged.

It says 76 people are in intensive care, a decline of two over the same period.

Health officials are reporting 1,194 new cases detected through PCR testing, with 9.2 per cent of tests analyzed Monday coming back positive.

Read more: COVID-19 is killing fewer people, but Quebec still reporting dozens of deaths daily

The Health Department says 7,401 workers are off the job due to COVID-19.

An additional 12,968 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Monday, including 10,640 fourth doses to people 60 and over.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
