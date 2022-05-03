Quebec reports 27 more COVID-19 deaths, 25 patient rise in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting a 25-patient increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and 27 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department says 2,195 people are in hospital with the disease, after 141 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 116 were discharged.

It says 76 people are in intensive care, a decline of two over the same period.

Health officials are reporting 1,194 new cases detected through PCR testing, with 9.2 per cent of tests analyzed Monday coming back positive.

The Health Department says 7,401 workers are off the job due to COVID-19.

An additional 12,968 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Monday, including 10,640 fourth doses to people 60 and over.

#COVID19 – En date du 2 mai, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B En raison de difficultés techniques, les données concernant les éclosions actives ne sont pas disponibles aujourd'hui. pic.twitter.com/Sst9eTf8cK — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) May 3, 2022