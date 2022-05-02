Grey County warden takes leave of absence to run for MPP seat

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen has temporarily stepped into the role of Warden of Grey County.

As of May 1, the current warden, Selwyn ‘Buck’ Hicks, has taken a leave of absence from county council as he seeks election as the Liberal candidate for MPP of Grey-Bruce-Owen Sound. As deputy warden, McQueen will be filling in for the duration of the provincial election period.

“I am taking a temporary leave knowing I cannot perform my role as warden to the best of my ability while also directing my energy to an election campaign,” stated Hicks. “I want to thank Deputy Warden McQueen for stepping into the warden’s office while I am away. I also appreciate councillor Harold Fleet attending county council meetings as a voice from Hanover in my absence.”

Hicks is deputy mayor in Hanover, but has also taken a leave of absence from that roll during the provincial election.

McQueen, a previous warden for the county, said he is pleased to be able to assist during the election campaign.

“County Council respects Warden Hicks’ decision to step away during his campaign and I’m happy to act as Warden during his leave,” said Acting Warden Paul McQueen.

Other candidates in the race to become MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound include: Suzanne Coles for the Ontario Party, Dan Little for the Libertarian Party, Vince Grimaldi for the New Blue Party of Ontario and Rick Byers for the Progressive Conservation Party.

Voting day for this year’s provincial election is June 2.