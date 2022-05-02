Menu

Crime

Man charged after knife pulled on Good Samaritan: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 12:04 pm
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 26-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 26-year-old man is facing weapons charges after a Good Samaritan had a knife pulled on him.

Police said someone spotted a man drunk outside a business in the area of Willow Road and Bagot Street on Friday afternoon.

“The male was yelling at people coming and going from the business,” police said. “Another male was concerned about his wellbeing and approached the intoxicated male to try to help him.”

It’s alleged that as the helpful man got closer, the suspect pulled out a large knife and began waving it around.

Police say officers later located the suspect and found a 30-centimetre knife inside his pants.

Charges include possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police held him in custody before being released on bail with a promise to appear in court on May 24.

