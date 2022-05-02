Man seriously hurt in Guelph motorcycle crash, SUV driver charged

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say one man has serious injuries while another is facing charges following a crash over the weekend that involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Emergency crews say the collision took place at a plaza on Wellington Street on Saturday at 5:40 a.m.

Police said the motorcycle struck an SUV as it was leaving the plaza.

The 35-year-old Fergus, Ont., man on the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed a stretch of Wellington Street for several hours for their investigation.

The driver of the SUV, a 43-year-old man from Guelph, has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

