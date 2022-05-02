Man seriously hurt in Guelph motorcycle crash, SUV driver charged

Guelph police say one man has serious injuries while another is facing charges following a crash over the weekend that involved a motorcycle and an SUV.
Emergency crews say the collision took place at a plaza on Wellington Street on Saturday at 5:40 a.m.
Police said the motorcycle struck an SUV as it was leaving the plaza.
The 35-year-old Fergus, Ont., man on the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police closed a stretch of Wellington Street for several hours for their investigation.
The driver of the SUV, a 43-year-old man from Guelph, has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.
