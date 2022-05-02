Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man seriously hurt in Guelph motorcycle crash, SUV driver charged

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 10:09 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man has been charged following a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say one man has serious injuries while another is facing charges following a crash over the weekend that involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Emergency crews say the collision took place at a plaza on Wellington Street on Saturday at 5:40 a.m.

Read more: Someone crashed a motorcycle and ran away, Guelph police say

Police said the motorcycle struck an SUV as it was leaving the plaza.

The 35-year-old Fergus, Ont., man on the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Police closed a stretch of Wellington Street for several hours for their investigation.

The driver of the SUV, a 43-year-old man from Guelph, has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Driver dies following crash on Hwy. 115 in Clarington area: OPP' Driver dies following crash on Hwy. 115 in Clarington area: OPP
Driver dies following crash on Hwy. 115 in Clarington area: OPP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagMotorcycle Crash tagMotorcycle Collision tagGuelph crash tagGuelph Collision tagWellington Street closed Guelph tagWellington Street Guelph police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers