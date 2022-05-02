Investigators release images of man police want to talk to in Kitchener robbery case

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a man they are looking to speak to after a recent robbery in Kitchener where a woman was sprayed with a noxious substance.

According to police, the initial incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. near King Street East and Morgan Avenue in Kitchener.

They say a 20-year-old woman had met a stranger to sell a cellphone to him. She was sprayed with the noxious substance before the man grabbed her belongings and took off.

Police say she needed treatment from paramedics for minor injuries.

They issued two photos of a man on Monday morning with whom investigators are looking to speak to in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.