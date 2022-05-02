Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Candidate nominations now open for Guelph municipal election

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 11:06 am
Guelph City Hall. View image in full screen
Guelph City Hall. Matt Carty / Global News

As of Monday, nominations for Guelph’s 2022 municipal election are open.

That means anyone can officially file their papers to run for the offices of mayor, city councillor or school board trustee until Aug. 19.

Read more: Candidate registration opens for 2022 Toronto municipal election

Candidates who wish to submit their nominations must make an appointment with the city clerk’s office, submit 25 endorsements for all positions other than trustee, show identification that proves they live in Guelph and pay a fee.

More information on how to run can be found on the city’s website.

Trending Stories

Guelphites are scheduled to go to the polls on Oct. 24. Advance polls in Guelph will run Oct. 8 to 10 and Oct. 14 to 18. Voting by mail will also be available.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Cam Guthrie has already announced his intention to seek re-election for a third term.

Guthrie was re-elected in 2018 with over 66 per cent of the ballots against one other opponent, Aggie Mlynarz.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Mayor John Tory seeks 3rd term' Toronto Mayor John Tory seeks 3rd term
Toronto Mayor John Tory seeks 3rd term – Mar 25, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagCity of Guelph tagGuelph city council tagCam Guthrie tagguelph election tagGuelph municipal election tagGuelph election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers