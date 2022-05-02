Candidate nominations now open for Guelph municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

As of Monday, nominations for Guelph’s 2022 municipal election are open.

That means anyone can officially file their papers to run for the offices of mayor, city councillor or school board trustee until Aug. 19.

Candidates who wish to submit their nominations must make an appointment with the city clerk’s office, submit 25 endorsements for all positions other than trustee, show identification that proves they live in Guelph and pay a fee.

More information on how to run can be found on the city’s website.

Guelphites are scheduled to go to the polls on Oct. 24. Advance polls in Guelph will run Oct. 8 to 10 and Oct. 14 to 18. Voting by mail will also be available.

Mayor Cam Guthrie has already announced his intention to seek re-election for a third term.

Guthrie was re-elected in 2018 with over 66 per cent of the ballots against one other opponent, Aggie Mlynarz.

