Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario Liberals pledge reducing transit fares to $1 if elected in June

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 9:12 am
Click to play video: 'Ipsos poll: 2022 Ontario election race tightens between PCs and Liberals' Ipsos poll: 2022 Ontario election race tightens between PCs and Liberals
WATCH ABOVE: Ipsos poll: 2022 Ontario election race tightens between PCs and Liberals – Apr 21, 2022

The Ontario Liberal Party says if elected in June, a Liberal government would slash transit fares across all lines in Ontario to just $1.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca made the announcement on Monday.

The pledge promises “immediate relief” on transit within the first 100 days of being elected and the “buck-a-ride” would last until 2024. In addition, monthly passes would be reduced to $40.

The Liberals said the $1 transit pledge would take an average of 400,000 cars off the road every day.

Trending Stories

The price tag on the plan will cost about $710 million in 2022-23, and about $1.1 billion in 2023-24.

Read more: Ontario Liberals pledge to remove provincial part of HST on prepared food under $20

Story continues below advertisement

The party also said the lost money will come from the government and not from municipalities.

The Liberals said reducing transit fares would reduce “gridlock and greenhouse gas emissions while making life more affordable for Ontario families.”

“Under our plan, someone hopping on the GO train from Oakville to head in for a Blue Jays game will save nearly $20 on their round trip,” Del Duca said. “And a commuter taking the GO from Whitby to Toronto would save more than $300 a month.”

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Transit tagLiberal Party tagOntario Election tagOntario Liberals tagOntario Liberal party tagSteven Del Duca tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario transit tagTransit costs tag$1 transit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers