Ontario Liberals pledge to remove provincial part of HST on prepared food under $20

The Ontario Liberals say they are promising to remove the provincial portion of HST on all prepared food under $20, if elected in June.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca made the announcement on Friday morning and said the move will “help families cope with the rising food cost.”

The party said it will remove the tax on prepared foods such as hot food counters in grocery stores, or a meal at a local restaurant from $4 to $20.

“With the Ontario Liberal plan, a family at the grocery store can add a hot meal to their carts, such as a rotisserie chicken, potato wedges, or sandwiches and save some tax on their purchase,” the Ontario Liberals said in a statement.

The Liberals said the plan will be fully funded by a one per cent surtax on companies operating in Ontario whose profits exceed $1 billion a year, and a two per cent income tax increase for individuals earning over $500,000 annually.

“Families are being hit hard by the skyrocketing cost of food, all while the richest in our province are getting richer,” Del Duca said. “Our Liberal plan will provide families with immediate relief within the first 100 days of being elected, by lowering the cost of prepared food.”

“We will pay for it with fairer taxes for the richest people and corporations,” he continued.

Food prices in Canada and Ontario have increased several per cent over the last year as inflation has also risen to levels not seen in decades.

Ontarians will go to the polls for the provincial election on June 2.

— With files from Global News’ Colin D’Mello