Norfolk County resident charged after 39 animals seized from Townsend home: OPP

A resident from Norfolk County has been charged with animal cruelty after a complaint led to officers with the Ontario Provincial Police seizing 39 animals from a home in Townsend.

Police say the complaint came from a resident who noticed animals in the ditch while they were driving along Norfolk County Road 19 in Townsend on Sunday morning.

When the resident was unable to find the animals’ owner, they contacted the OPP.

Just after 11 a.m., Officers arrived at the home in Townsend and found several animals, prompting a call to animal welfare services.

With the help of animal services and a number of volunteers, police removed 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, a pig, and a guinea pig from the home.

A 63-year-old Norfolk County resident has been charged with animal cruelty and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe at a later date.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing and police say they will provide further updates once available.