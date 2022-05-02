Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Norfolk County resident charged after 39 animals seized from Townsend home: OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 2, 2022 8:08 am
OPP View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP

A resident from Norfolk County has been charged with animal cruelty after a complaint led to officers with the Ontario Provincial Police seizing 39 animals from a home in Townsend.

Police say the complaint came from a resident who noticed animals in the ditch while they were driving along Norfolk County Road 19 in Townsend on Sunday morning.

Read more: Rescuer hopes most of 52 dogs found living inside Brantford-area home will be adoptable

When the resident was unable to find the animals’ owner, they contacted the OPP.

Trending Stories

Just after 11 a.m., Officers arrived at the home in Townsend and found several animals, prompting a call to animal welfare services.

With the help of animal services and a number of volunteers, police removed 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, a pig, and a guinea pig from the home.

Story continues below advertisement

A 63-year-old Norfolk County resident has been charged with animal cruelty and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe at a later date.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing and police say they will provide further updates once available.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagAnimal Cruelty tagNorfolk County tagNorfolk OPP tagTownsend tag39 animals tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers