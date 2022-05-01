Second annual OSNS charity golf tournament set to tee off in September

Send this page to someone via email

The OSNS (Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society) Child and Youth Development Centre charity golf tournament is back for round two. The Tee it Up for Kids Tournament event is returning to Fairview Mountain Golf Club on Sept. 2, 2022.

The tournament will again include developmental themes to give golfers a sense of the challenges faced by children receiving pediatric rehabilitation.

“Last year was a thoroughly wonderful event! Golfers got into the spirit of cause — things like trying a bit of sign language and embracing team names such as The Flintstones or Curious Georges. The Fairview Team in Oliver and local sponsors couldn’t have been more gracious,” said OSNS executive director of Manisha Willms in the press release.

Since 1978, OSNS has been helping children with developmental delays and over 1,600 children visit OSNS annually. The centre offers assessments and therapies that include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy, and autism intervention.

All of the funds raised through the golf tournament will go directly to support the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

“After seeing how much the OSNS does within the community and witnessing first-hand the important work they do with children and families, Fairview Mountain is excited to team up for this annual fundraising event,” said Fairview Mountain Golf Club general manager Brian McDonald in the press release.

“We look forward to building on last year’s success as we plan for the tournament this September.”

The event will also include a dinner and a live auction. Golfer registration opens on May 2, 2022, on the OSNS website.

