Start of Vancouver’s BMO Marathon delayed by ‘police incident’

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, runners in Vancouver’s BMO Marathon found themselves waiting just a little bit longer to get started on Sunday.

The race’s start was delayed for about an hour Sunday morning due to a “police incident” near the route, Vancouver police said in a tweet shortly after 7 a.m.

Police said the incident had been safely resolved around 8:20 a.m. Investigators have yet to specify the nature of the incident.

An estimated 18,000 people are participating in Sunday’s marathon and half marathon, which begin at Queen Elizabeth Park and finish at Coal Harbour.

The race was cancelled outright in 2020, and operated as a virtual event in 2021.

Numerous road closures are in effect Sunday in relation to the marathon. You can see a full map of closures here.

