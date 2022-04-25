SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Vancouver Convention Centre packed for first big event without COVID-19 restrictions

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 4:45 pm
The deserted plaza outside the convention centre in downtown Vancouver is seen on March 17, 2020. Vancouver's waterfront convention centre is being prepared as an off site health facility in British Columbia's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday. View image in full screen
The deserted plaza outside the convention centre in downtown Vancouver is seen on March 17, 2020. The Vancouver Convention Centre is hosting the Grocery and Specialty Foods West exhibition on April 25 and 26, 2022, its first large event since the removal of COVID-19 restrictions in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

More than 1,000 people packed the Vancouver Convention Centre on Monday as it hosted its first large event since the removal of COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

The Grocery and Specialty Foods West conference runs from April 25 to 26, and according to event organizers, is expecting an estimated 3,000 guests over the two-day period.

The exhibition space is more than 90,000 square feet — three halls of the convention centre — an expansion made due to “overwhelming demand,” organizers said in a news release.

Read more: COVID-19: Cases in B.C. hospitals up 33% in one week, ICU cases hold flat

There have been few large events held in B.C. since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago. For much of it, public health restrictions capped event attendance at half-capacity or forbade them from taking place.

Story continues below advertisement

February events including the 2022 B.C. Winter Games and Vancouver Boat Show were cancelled in the midst of the Omicron outbreak. The annual HSBC Canada Sevens tournament proceeded at full without restrictions, however, at BC Place last week.

Trending Stories

Provincial health officials removed indoor gathering limits on Feb. 16, dropped face masks on March 11, and removed the proof of vaccine requirement for events, restaurants and other businesses on April 8.

Click to play video: 'Sneaker Con 2022 takes over Vancouver' Sneaker Con 2022 takes over Vancouver
Sneaker Con 2022 takes over Vancouver – Mar 4, 2022

Grocery and Specialty Food West is Western Canada’s only grocery exhibition and conference, and includes workshops, vendors, keynote speakers, and more. The grocery industry is worth an estimated $120 billion in Canada annually.

The Vancouver Convention Centre has a full slate of events in the coming weeks, with the CPHR British Columbia and Yukon HR Conference and Expo scheduled for April 26 and 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Other scheduled events include the BMO Vancouver Marathon Expo between April 29 and 30, and the Vancouver Tattoo and Culture Show from April 29 to May 1.

Art! Vancouver will run between May 5 and 8, and the Vancouver International Wine Festival takes place between May 19 and 22.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagLarge Gatherings tagVancouver Convention Centre tagCanadian Federation of Independent Grocers tagcovid events tagGrocery Specitalies Food West Show taglarge indoor gatherings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers