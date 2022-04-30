Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Lions Gate Bridge closed overnight this weekend for counterflow upgrades

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 3:31 pm
Traffic crosses over the Lions Gate Bridge from North Vancouver into Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday July 2, 2015. View image in full screen
Traffic crosses over the Lions Gate Bridge from North Vancouver into Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday July 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Drivers heading to Vancouver from the North Shore may need to plan an alternate route this weekend, due to scheduled closures of the Lions Gate Bridge for maintenance work.

The span will be closed to traffic in both directions overnight this weekend, while crews upgrade its clounterflow system.

Read more: Stretch of Highway 1 between Golden, B.C. and Alberta to close for 1 month on Tuesday

The work includes a changeover and testing of the bridge’s electrical system.

The bridge and Stanley Park Causeway were closed overnight on Friday night, and will close again on both Saturday and Sunday night from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Trending Stories

Transit buses are allowed through during hours when the SeaBus is not operating, and emergency vehicles can also transverse the bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Crews respond after bulk freighter runs into trouble while passing Lions Gate Bridge

The east sidewalk on the bridge will be open through the night for pedestrians and bicycles.

During daytime hours, the bridge is open to vehicle traffic with a partial counterflow in place.

Click to play video: 'Anti-logging demonstrators briefly block Lions Gate Bridge during morning commute' Anti-logging demonstrators briefly block Lions Gate Bridge during morning commute
Anti-logging demonstrators briefly block Lions Gate Bridge during morning commute – Apr 6, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Traffic tagLions Gate Bridge tagbridge closure tagLions Gate tagbridge work tagbridge upgrate tagcounterflow taglions gate counterflow taglions gate upgrade tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers