Lions Gate Bridge closed overnight this weekend for counterflow upgrades

Drivers heading to Vancouver from the North Shore may need to plan an alternate route this weekend, due to scheduled closures of the Lions Gate Bridge for maintenance work.

The span will be closed to traffic in both directions overnight this weekend, while crews upgrade its clounterflow system.

The work includes a changeover and testing of the bridge’s electrical system.

The bridge and Stanley Park Causeway were closed overnight on Friday night, and will close again on both Saturday and Sunday night from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Transit buses are allowed through during hours when the SeaBus is not operating, and emergency vehicles can also transverse the bridge.

The east sidewalk on the bridge will be open through the night for pedestrians and bicycles.

During daytime hours, the bridge is open to vehicle traffic with a partial counterflow in place.

