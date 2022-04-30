Peel police release images of suspect wanted for Mississauga stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing to the public for information and help identifying a suspect involved in a Mississauga stabbing investigation.

Peel Regional Police released images of a man they allege was involved in an incident on April 20. Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Derry Road East and Torbram Road area.

Police said they received the call at 4:42 p.m. Officers said a man in his 40s was stabbed “a number of times.”

The victim was initially considered to be in life-threatening condition but police said on Saturday he had improved and is now in non-life-threatening condition.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s. They said he was five-feet, six-inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing black pants, a white shirt, a grey jacket with writing on the back and black and white sneakers at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.

View image in full screen An image of the suspect. PRP/Handout

— With files from Hannah Jackson