Crime

Peel police release images of suspect wanted for Mississauga stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 1:15 pm
The suspect in a Mississauga stabbing. View image in full screen
The suspect in a Mississauga stabbing. PRP/Handout

Police are appealing to the public for information and help identifying a suspect involved in a Mississauga stabbing investigation.

Peel Regional Police released images of a man they allege was involved in an incident on April 20. Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Derry Road East and Torbram Road area.

Police said they received the call at 4:42 p.m. Officers said a man in his 40s was stabbed “a number of times.”

Read more: Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing in Mississauga: police

The victim was initially considered to be in life-threatening condition but police said on Saturday he had improved and is now in non-life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s. They said he was five-feet, six-inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing black pants, a white shirt, a grey jacket with writing on the back and black and white sneakers at the time of the alleged incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.

An image of the suspect. View image in full screen
An image of the suspect. PRP/Handout

— With files from Hannah Jackson

