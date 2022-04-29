15-year-old Cardston girl killed in southern Alberta rollover

Send this page to someone via email

Family and friends are grieving the loss of 15-year-old Taylor Olsen from Cardston, Alta., who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Del Bonita Thursday afternoon.

Olsen was a passenger in the truck that rolled and was declared dead at the crash scene.

Seth Law, 15, was also riding in the truck. He was flown to a hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance with critical injuries.

A family friend told Global News on Friday it’s believed he’ll survive.

Seth Law, 15, injured in a single-vehicle rollover in southern Alberta on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Courtesy: Gofundme

The identity of the driver hasn’t been released and the cause of the rollover is still being investigated.

Efforts are now underway to help both families.

The family friend said people are offering to help Taylor’s parents Steve and Sherry Olsen with funeral expenses through Legacy Cardston.

“Steve and Sherry, along with their children Teelay Morrison and Carver and Sadie Olsen would like to thank everyone for their love, support and patience during this difficult time.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Law’s family with his recovery process.