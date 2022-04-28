Menu

1 youth dead, another critically injured after vehicle rollover in southern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 10:47 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News

An investigation is underway to determine what led to a vehicle rollover in southern Alberta on Thursday that left one youth dead and another critically injured.

Raymond RCMP said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 501 at Range Road 225 at about 3 p.m.

“At this time, police can confirm that one person, a 15-year-old female, was declared deceased at the scene,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Another youth was taken via STARS (Air Ambulance) to a hospital and is in critical condition.”

Shortly after 8 p.m., police said the scene had been cleared and traffic there had returned to normal.

