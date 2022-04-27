Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle collision outside Okotoks Wednesday

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 7:19 pm
RCMP responded to a fatal collision on Highway 7 Wednesday afternoon, just outside of Okotoks, Alta. View image in full screen
RCMP responded to a fatal collision on Highway 7 Wednesday afternoon, just outside of Okotoks, Alta. Global News

One woman died and two people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision just outside Okotoks on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP said officers arrived at the scene, approximately four kilometres west of Okotoks on Highway 7, just before 1 p.m.

One person died at the scene and two people were taken to Foothills hospital in “serious but stable condition,” EMS confirmed.

RCMP responded to a fatal collision on Highway 7 Wednesday afternoon, just outside of Okotoks, Alta. View image in full screen
RCMP responded to a fatal collision on Highway 7 Wednesday afternoon, just outside of Okotoks, Alta. Global News

According to Alberta 511, a stretch of Highway 7 has been closed between 32 street West and 48 Street West.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said a detour has been set up to divert traffic around the collision scene and is asking drivers to avoid the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagOkotoks RCMP tagmulti-vehicle collision tagOkotoks collision tagOkotoks fatal collision tagHighway 7 multi-vehicle collision tagOkotoks EMS tagOktoks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers