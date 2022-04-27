1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle collision outside Okotoks Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

One woman died and two people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision just outside Okotoks on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP said officers arrived at the scene, approximately four kilometres west of Okotoks on Highway 7, just before 1 p.m.

One person died at the scene and two people were taken to Foothills hospital in “serious but stable condition,” EMS confirmed.

View image in full screen RCMP responded to a fatal collision on Highway 7 Wednesday afternoon, just outside of Okotoks, Alta. Global News

According to Alberta 511, a stretch of Highway 7 has been closed between 32 street West and 48 Street West.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said a detour has been set up to divert traffic around the collision scene and is asking drivers to avoid the area.