1 person airlifted to Calgary hospital after ‘high fall’ in Banff National Park: EMS

One person was taken to hospital after a fall in the Rocky Mountains.

An EMS spokesperson tells Global News emergency crews were called at 10:50 a.m. Friday about an incident at the Grand Daddy Couloir, a steep ski line north of Lake Louise. The Grand Daddy Couloir is on Bow Peak in Banff National Park, about 30 kilometres north of Lake Louise.

EMS says the person sustained serious injuries after a “high fall.” No further details about the victim have been released.

EMS says a ground ambulance responded to a hostel near Bow Peak just off of Highway 93 Friday morning.

The adult patient was to be airlifted to hospital in Calgary, according to EMS.

More to come…

