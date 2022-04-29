Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

1 person airlifted to Calgary hospital after ‘high fall’ in Banff National Park: EMS

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 3:53 pm
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. View image in full screen
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. File / Global News

One person was taken to hospital after a fall in the Rocky Mountains.

An EMS spokesperson tells Global News emergency crews were called at 10:50 a.m. Friday about an incident at the Grand Daddy Couloir, a steep ski line north of Lake Louise. The Grand Daddy Couloir is on Bow Peak in Banff National Park, about 30 kilometres north of Lake Louise.

Trending Stories

EMS says the person sustained serious injuries after a “high fall.” No further details about the victim have been released.

EMS says a ground ambulance responded to a hostel near Bow Peak just off of Highway 93 Friday morning.

The adult patient was to be airlifted to hospital in Calgary, according to EMS.

More to come…

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Banff National Park tagRocky Mountains tagLake Louise tagGrand Daddy Couloir tagGrand Daddy Couloir fall tagGrand Daddy Couloir ski line tagHigh fall Grand Daddy Couloir tagRocky Mountain ski line tagSteep ski line tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers