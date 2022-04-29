Golfing season underway in Saskatoon as city courses open

Golfing season is officially underway in Saskatoon with warmer weather and City of Saskatoon courses opening up.
The city is ready to welcome golfers to Holiday Park, Wildwood and Silverwood golf courses.
The golf courses are opening according to the following schedule:
- Holiday Park Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3325, 1630 Ave. U S.)
- 27 holes will open on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
- Wildwood Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3320, 4050 8th St. E.)
- 18 holes will open on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
- Silverwood Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3314; 3503 Kinnear Ave.)
- 18 holes will open on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
Trending Stories
Tee time reservations are being accepted by phone and online on the City’s website.
Golfers can also book tee times in person.
For golfers looking to practice their swing, the driving range hours will run the same hours at the courses.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments