Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Golfing season underway in Saskatoon as city courses open

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 3:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Late April snow is affecting spring activities and Saskatoon golf courses are seeing a delay in opening day' Late April snow is affecting spring activities and Saskatoon golf courses are seeing a delay in opening day
WATCH: Late April snow is affecting spring activities and Saskatoon golf courses are seeing a delay in opening day. – Apr 20, 2022

Golfing season is officially underway in Saskatoon with warmer weather and City of Saskatoon courses opening up.

Read more: Late April snowfall impacts Saskatoon spring activities

The city is ready to welcome golfers to Holiday Park, Wildwood and Silverwood golf courses.

The golf courses are opening according to the following schedule:

  • Holiday Park Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3325, 1630 Ave. U S.)
    • 27 holes will open on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
  • Wildwood Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3320, 4050 8th St. E.)
    • 18 holes will open on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
  • Silverwood Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3314; 3503 Kinnear Ave.)
    • 18 holes will open on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
Trending Stories

Tee time reservations are being accepted by phone and online on the City’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Golfers can also book tee times in person.

Read more: Okanagan golfer Megan Osland qualifies for LPGA event in California

For golfers looking to practice their swing, the driving range hours will run the same hours at the courses.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagCity of Saskatoon tagGolf tagGolf Course tagGolfing tagHoliday Park Golf Course tagSaskatoon Golf tagSilverwood Golf Course tagwildwood gold course tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers