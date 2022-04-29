Golfing season underway in Saskatoon as city courses open

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Golfing season is officially underway in Saskatoon with warmer weather and City of Saskatoon courses opening up.

Read more: Late April snowfall impacts Saskatoon spring activities

The city is ready to welcome golfers to Holiday Park, Wildwood and Silverwood golf courses.

The golf courses are opening according to the following schedule:

Holiday Park Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3325, 1630 Ave. U S.) 27 holes will open on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

Wildwood Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3320, 4050 8th St. E.) 18 holes will open on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

Silverwood Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3314; 3503 Kinnear Ave.) 18 holes will open on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.



Tee time reservations are being accepted by phone and online on the City’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Golfers can also book tee times in person.

Read more: Okanagan golfer Megan Osland qualifies for LPGA event in California

For golfers looking to practice their swing, the driving range hours will run the same hours at the courses.