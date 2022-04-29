Fallen Guelph police officer’s name added to Ontario Police Memorial 77 years later

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say the name of an officer who died in 1945 has finally been added to the Ontario Police Memorial at Queen’s Park.

Const. John Teevens died on Jan. 27, 1945, from injuries he sustained in December 1939 after he was hit by a drunk driver on Upper Wyndham Street.

He was 52 years old.

In a news release, the police service said the circumstances of his injury and death were largely lost to time until researchers working on a history book about policing in Guelph discovered his story several years ago.

Retired Sgt. Doug Pflug and Const. Matt Jotham, former president of the Guelph Police Association, submitted information about Teevens to the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation, which agreed the fallen officer deserved recognition.

Teevens’ name was read out last spring during the annual Ceremony of Remembrance at the memorial. This year’s ceremony will be the first in-person event due to the pandemic and is being held on Sunday.

Teevens’ name has been recently inscribed on the memorial and he will be formally recognized during the ceremony.

He is the fourth Guelph police officer to have their name inscribed on the memorial, joining constables Jennifer Kovach, Walter MacAuley and William Holloway.

All of the fallen officers died following some sort of encounter with a vehicle.

Sunday’s ceremony is being live-streamed and more information can be found online through the foundation’s website.

