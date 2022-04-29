2 teens charged after stabbing outside Toronto high school: police

Two teens have been arrested after another was stabbed outside of a high school in Toronto earlier this week, police say.
In a press release, Toronto police said on April 25, at around 3 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road area.
Police said three boys were involved in an altercation outside of a high school.
Officers said a 14-year-old boy was stabbed and transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspects fled the area.
Police said on April 27, two teens were arrested.
Officers said a 16-year-old, and 15-year-old have each been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police said the 16-year-old teen is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.
The 15-year-old teen is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
